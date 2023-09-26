Charlotte Hannah Crawford, 26, was driving east along the B1222 towards Cawood, Andrew Finlay, prosecuting, said.

Pat Casey, 29, of Hull, was riding a motorbike at high speed in the opposite direction towards Sherburn-in-Elmet.

After he started emergency braking he was doing between 85mph and 117mph, Mr Finlay alleged.

The two vehicles collided at Biggin crossroads as Crawford was turning right to go into Scalm Lane.

Mr Finlay said the prosecution accepted Mr Casey’s speed “contributed” to the collision.

“It is the prosecution’s case, however, that Charlotte Crawford simply wasn’t keeping a proper look out on the road ahead,” he said.

“If she had she would have seen Mr Casey’s bike, she would have recognised how fast he was driving and changed what she was doing rather than deciding to drive straight across his path.”

He alleged that a motorist driving behind Crawford “was alarmed by what happened because she could see the motorbike coming in the opposite direction.”

Crawford, of Abbey Walk, Selby, denies causing Mr Casey’s death by careless driving.

Mr Finlay said the collision occurred about noon on July 18, 2021.

Mr Casey was heading towards a café near Sherburn-in-Elmet to meet up with other motorcyclists who had preceded him. A second motorcyclist was following him.

Crawford had been shopping in Leeds and was driving a Ford Fiesta with her brother in the passenger seat back to Selby.

Mr Finlay alleged that as she approached the crossroads, she was behind a van that obscured her view ahead.

“She should have been aware she didn’t have a very good view of the lane of traffic coming in the opposite direction,” claimed the prosecution barrister.

Mr Casey’s motorbike appeared in view “before her turn”, alleged Mr Finlay and he showed the jury footage from Crawford’s dashcam.

Mr Finlay alleged Mr Casey had tried to avoid a collision, but was unsuccessful.

Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

After the collision, a police accident investigator had calculated that after he began emergency braking, Mr Casey was doing between 85mph and 117mph.

A collision expert for the prosecution is expected to tell the jury that in his opinion the collision was caused by Crawford.

A defence collision expert is expected to tell the jury that in his opinion the collision was caused by Mr Casey’s speed and that Crawford was not at fault.

The trial continues.