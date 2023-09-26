The festive addition to the historical city has been ranked in the top 10 by the International Drivers Association based on current Google search volume.

But as the magical season approaches, it's almost time to plan your visit, whether it’s for the food, homemade gifts, buildings draped in twinkling fairy lights or just to soak up the unique atmosphere.

When does York Christmas Market return for 2023?





This year, residents and tourists can visit York Christmas Market from November 16 until to December 22.

The website adds: “Enjoy the Christmas cheer on offer in one of the UK's most festive cities as York's restaurants, shops and attractions are beautifully decorated and provide a wonderful winter experience, with an incredible range of festive events!

“For the perfect York Christmas, stay in York hotels, B&Bs or self-catering and give yourself a luxurious amount of time to soak up the festive atmosphere.

“Christmas is a great time to support local businesses and we're looking forward to welcoming residents and visitors to safely enjoy the festivities in York!”

Top 10 UK Christmas markets to visit this year

According to the latest Google search data in 2023, these are the top 10 Christmas markets in the UK with their respective features, as described by the International Drivers Association:

1. Bath Christmas Market - 140,000 UK searches

"Located in the picturesque city of Bath, this market features over 150 chalets, each housing high-quality handmade crafts, food items, and Christmas decorations. The vision of twinkling lights against the backdrop of Bath Abbey is not to be missed."

2. Manchester Christmas Market - 137,000 UK searches

"As one of the largest and most popular Christmas markets in the UK, Manchester's event offers a diverse range of stalls distributed across ten different sites in the city, encompassing world foods, handcrafted gifts, and festive drinks."

3. Birmingham Frankfurt Christmas Market 136,000 UK searches

"Offering a German twist on festivities, this market is recognised for its German food stalls. The bratwursts, pretzels and schnitzels are authentic crowd-pleasers."

4. Edinburgh Christmas Market - 136,000 UK searches

"Edinburgh's market stands out for its stunning location, under the shadow of the historic Edinburgh Castle. The fantastic mix of unique gifts, festive food and drinks, and a jovial atmosphere make it a must-visit."

5. Lincoln Christmas Market - 129,000 UK searches

"Emulating the traditional German Christmas Market, Lincoln’s market is famous for its medieval square, illuminated by light decorations providing a unique atmosphere and delving into the historical essence of the city."

6. Leeds Christkindelmarkt - 128,000 UK searches

"Another German-styled Christmas market, the Leeds Christkindelmarkt is renowned for providing a colourful programme of entertainment along with an extensive range of seasonal treats."

7. Winchester Cathedral Christmas Market - 112,000 UK searches

"Held in the grounds of Winchester Cathedral, this market offers a festive experience framed by history and tradition. The market is known for its excellent standard of beautiful British craft stalls."

Will you be visiting York Christmas Market this year? (Image: Getty)

8. Glasgow Christmas Market - 98,000 UK searches

"Scots and tourists alike love Glasgow's Christmas market for its friendly vibe and a wide range of food and craft stalls, wrapped in a cocoon of sparkling lights."

9. York Christmas Market - 95,000 UK searches

"York's famous St Nicholas Fair has a mix of artisan gift stalls and festive foods, interspersed with traditional carol singing, all set within the medieval city walls."

10. Cardiff Christmas Market - 95, 000 UK searches

"Established for over 20 years, Cardiff's Christmas market brings together talented artists, craftspeople and food and drink producers from across Wales, adding a unique charm to the festive season."

International Drivers Association expert Julianna Marshall commented: "In the heart of Winter, Christmas markets bring warmth and light to the darkest corners of the United Kingdom.

"For savvy travellers, Google search data sheds a light on which markets to explore."

She added: “These markets offer more than just shopping opportunities. They create a festive atmosphere that combines tradition, history, fun and joyous celebration.

"Exploring UK's Christmas markets is a magical experience that can warm any winter’s chill.”