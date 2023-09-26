This morning, September 25, I went to catch the 10.19am 5A service at Ouse Acres. It turned up 20 minutes late.

My return journey outdid the first: I was at the Acomb library stop, again for the 5A, at 11.40. I waited and waited but the bus never came.

Eventually, fifty minutes later, a 5A bus did finally depart from Acomb.

But they had clearly missed out one bus altogether.

I then thought that perhaps I am being unfair on First in that the council have probably installed bollards across Blossom Street forcing a route change?

It appears the Shambles are now covering the entire City of York.

William Moore, Lochrin Place, York

Twenty’s Plenty

The Welsh government has recently introduced a 20mph speed limit for motorised traffic in built up areas.

The benefits of this bold move are expected to be: reduction in road collisions, reduction injury and death of road users, and reduction in noise and pollution, together with improvement in air quality and encouragement for more active travel.

The residents of York would like to see these same benefits.

I urge the City of York Council to implement a 20mph speed limit in the city as part of its forthcoming Local Transport Plan.

Chris Polack, Wigginton Road, York

Wanted: some courage on climate change

What I wish for is representatives, both local and national, who have the courage to support policies to slow down climate change and pollution.

We also need the wisdom and courage to vote for them.

For example, I am going to vote for representatives who choose to support alternatives to private cars for travelling in and through the city centre.