Wicked Origins arrives at QYork, in Priory Street, on November 17 and 18.

It features a cast from across York and is directed by Connie Howcroft and her brother Joel Chapman.

Connie says the show aims to shed new light on the origins of these wicked characters and question what it is that makes them evil.

The 30-year-old, who works as an events lead in York, has been involved in drama since she was 14.

Connie’s new show follows her first sell-out production last year, and she hopes it will too be a success.

“We’re right in the thick of it at the moment,” she said.

“We are excited to get on the stage.”

Connie added that the family friendly show will go beyond just performers on a stage.

“It’s quite a very immersive experience - we break the fifth wall frequently by having performers in the audience,” she said.

“We turn it into an experience rather than a show.”

For more information and to book a ticket, visit Wicked Origin’s Eventbrite page online.