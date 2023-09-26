A show exploring the origin stories of well-known villains is to take to the stage in York.
Wicked Origins arrives at QYork, in Priory Street, on November 17 and 18.
It features a cast from across York and is directed by Connie Howcroft and her brother Joel Chapman.
Connie says the show aims to shed new light on the origins of these wicked characters and question what it is that makes them evil.
The 30-year-old, who works as an events lead in York, has been involved in drama since she was 14.
Connie’s new show follows her first sell-out production last year, and she hopes it will too be a success.
Read next:
- York council to axe grant for Salvation Army rough-sleeping service
- GPs and pharmacies to administer Covid jabs as vaccination centre stands down
- 'Age doesn't stop love!' - York care home couple celebrate anniversary
“We’re right in the thick of it at the moment,” she said.
“We are excited to get on the stage.”
Connie added that the family friendly show will go beyond just performers on a stage.
“It’s quite a very immersive experience - we break the fifth wall frequently by having performers in the audience,” she said.
“We turn it into an experience rather than a show.”
For more information and to book a ticket, visit Wicked Origin’s Eventbrite page online.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here