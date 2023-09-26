The decision by City of York Council to withdraw the funding of the Salvation Army’s homelessness programme is reprehensible (York council to axe grant for Salvation Army rough-sleeping service, Press online, September 26).
How can the council justify removing the funds from amongst the most vulnerable people in society, by withdrawing the £ 95,000 grant from the most trustworthy of all charities, the Salvation Army?
Rachael Maskell is correct in condemning the actions of the council.
How is it possible in this modern age for a volunteer organisation to be treated so badly?
Perhaps now is the time for a ‘tourist tax’ to be introduced to fund the poorest on our streets.
DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York
