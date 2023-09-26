York Dungeon will launch 'The Grey Lady' show in October, just in time for scare season. Set in York Theatre Royal, built on the site of the medieval St Leonard’s Hospital, visitors will discover how a nun’s forbidden love led to years of windowless imprisonment and an enraged soul - which still remains amongst the theatre’s walls.

Mark Mattinson, general manager at The York Dungeons, said: “We’re offering willing victims the chance to step into one of our most terrifying shows yet, The Grey Lady.

“Our Halloween show is not for the faint-hearted. Victims, I mean guests, will need to be ready for terrifying tales, wicked spirits and vicious hauntings.”

The show will feature a walk-through experience with special effects and a theatrical cast.

The limited-time show will run from October 7 until November 5.