Julie Maycock, of Jacobi Close in Clifton, had been married to husband, Pete, for 44 years when he died of a heart attack in York Hospital on September 6. He'd been in hospital for a biopsy and the next day suffered the heart attack. He was 76.

"They tried for 30 minutes, but they just couldn't resuscitate him. I can't tell you the affect his death has had on me and our daughter, Ellie," said Julie.

"Ellie is 27 and lives in Cambridge, she's a researcher at Cambridge University, we've been trying to comfort each other the best we can, as we only have each other now.

"I'm struggling to manage at the moment. If Pete had died the day before I would have qualified for bereavement support, it's unbelievable."

Pete and Ellie (Image: Julie Maycock)

Bereavement Support Payment is a Government benefit paid to people who are under state pension age when they lose their spouse or civil partner. It's not means tested and you may get a first payment of £3,500 and up to 18 monthly payments of £350, but their is no such benefit for a spouse who is of pensionable age.

Julie, who is a carer for her elderly mother, said: "The rule is completely unfair and it needs to change. I'm not doing this just for me, I'm sure there are a lot of people out there who don't know that this is the case.

"It should be means tested so that people who need it get it and it should be open to people of any age.

"I'm going to take this all the way, because as far as I'm concerned it's wrong and I'm absolutely furious."

Julie said she wants to buy a bench and put it in nearby Homestead Park, as Pete, who worked as a care taker for North Easter Tyres before retirement, loved it there.

"Pete was an amazing and lovely husband and dad, he liked to help everybody. I just hope there are people out there who can help me," she said.

She said she intends to appeal the decision and has spoken to her MP, Julian Sturdy.

She's also set up a Gofundme page to help raise money for a bench.

A Government spokesperson for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said: “We extend our condolences to Mrs Mayock at this difficult time.

“Bereavement Support Payments help working age people when their partner dies prematurely. Funeral Expenses Payments may be available for those who need help managing the costs of a funeral.”

Mr Sturdy said: "I express my heartfelt condolences to Mrs Maycock for her loss and sympathise greatly with the difficulties it has caused.

"To appeal a DWP decision, you must show that they have administered existing criteria incorrectly and that within their rules the original claim should have been successful. Having checked with DWP's requirements for Bereavement Support, my caseworker informed Mrs Maycock that we would not be able to assist with an appeal as, while we could argue it was indeed unfair, the original decision followed DWP's published criteria.

"My caseworker also explored if Mrs Maycock would qualify for other forms of compensation but unfortunately could not find any she would qualify for.

"However, I have submitted a parliamentary written question to enquire about awards made at the discretion of the Secretary of State and will follow-up directly with the department. Pre-set criteria does not cover all circumstances and Minister's should be able to consider extraordinary cases."