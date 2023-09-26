North Yorkshire Police is urging people to come forward with information and dash-cam footage after a motorhome was stolen in Whitley last week.

A police spokesperson said: "The grey and white Fiat vehicle was taken from outside The George and Dragon Inn at 9.21pm on Wednesday September 20.

"Significant damage was caused to the motorhome and valuable and sentimental items were stolen from within.

"However, thanks to the quick thinking of the victim and partnership action between North Yorkshire and South Yorkshire Police, the vehicle was later recovered in the Doncaster area.

"As part of the ongoing investigation, we are appealing for information from any witnesses to the theft, including those who were inside the pub at the time.

"We also need to know about possible sightings or dash-cam footage of the suspects or any other vehicles used in the commission of this crime."

If you can help, please email chris.downie@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC Chris Downie.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230178756.