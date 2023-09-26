The Autumn York Restaurant Week takes place from Monday October 9 to Sunday the 15th.

Organised by The York Business Improvement District (York BID), the popular event is a celebration of the wealth of incredible hospitality businesses in the city.

This year’s restaurant week is shaping up to be the biggest yet, with over 80 businesses confirmed to take part, and over 150 different offers on food and drink to suit all budgets and tastes.

READ MORE:

Businesses taking part for the first time this Restaurant Week include Clucking Oinks who are offering a veritable feast of Burger, Side, Dessert & Drink for £20, The Ivy with a range of tempting menus, and York Minster Refectory with an exquisite tasting menu for £30pp.

Promising a truly memorable experience, Hotdog Hatch at The Hilt is offering Axe Throwing, a Hot Dog & Soft Drink for £30pp.

Also returning are customer favourites Bettys, Plush Cafe, Ate O’Clock, Ambiente Tapas and The Chopping Block at Walmgate Ale House.

York BID Business Manager, Chris Bush, who coordinates the event, said: “With the current cost of living crisis squeezing household budgets, we’re really pleased to be able to offer so many affordable ways to eat out. There really is something to suit every occasion, from a light bite, sweet treat or an indulgent 3 course dinner.”

Businesses taking part in York Restaurant say the event gives their businesses an extra boost at a quieter time and ‘gives back’ to the city.

Mike Brand, owner of Clucking Oinks, says he opened a brand new restaurant in Castlegate earlier this year, in addition to an operation at Spark, and the week is a great way to promote both.

“It’s a good incentive that YorkBID has created. It’s a chance to give back and let people try us.”

Leigh Norton, owner of Rise café in Fossgate says York Restaurant Week is fantastic.

“It gets so many people out into the city. It’s good for business. It comes after the busy-ness of August. It’s good for the staff as well,” he added.

A spokesperson for Ate O’Clock in High Ousegate said they took part to “give back to the local so they can enjoy themselves for less money than they would usually do.”

To take advantage of the offers, diners can visit www.yorkrestaurantweek.co.uk. All the offers will be online from Monday 25th September, priced at either £5, £10, £15, £20, £25 or £30. There is no limit to the amount of offers diners can access, and vouchers are completely free to download.

Diners are advised to book ahead and check any terms that may apply to certain offers.

For more information, go to: www.yorkrestaurantweek.co.uk

Facebook: www.facebook.com/yorkrestaurantweek/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/YorkRestaurantW

Instagram: www.instagram.com/yorkrestaurantweek/