Ninety-three-year-old Brian and 100-year-old Marie Thackray, who both live at Connaught Court in Fulford, celebrated their 28th wedding anniversary recently.

The couple received a bouquet of flowers and well wishes from fellow residents, staff members and loved ones. They also enjoyed a celebration at the home with a bottle of sherry.

Brian said: “We have had a wonderful life together. Age doesn't stop you falling in love. We get on so well and avoid controversial subjects."

Meanwhile, Marie said: “We never have a cross word, we are easy going, good company to each other and have plenty in common. It's lovely to look after each other and be together.”

When asked about their love story, they both said they can clearly remember how it all began.

Marie is originally from Cornwall, while Brian is from the Malton area. They met back in May 1995 at Kenilworth Castle in Warwickshire when they were both on holiday. They were both widowed and hit it off from the beginning and Brian gave Marie his phone number, in case she wanted to send him a Christmas card.

The following week Brian, still very taken with Marie, went down to St Austell, Cornwall to visit her and on the seventh day they had known each other, he asked Marie to marry him.

Remembering the proposal, Brian asked Marie: “Will you marry me? I don't know where and I don't know when.”

Marie replied with: “Why not?!”

They got married just five months later, first in St Austell Registry Office on September 5 1995, followed by a blessing in Old Malton. Marie was 72 years old and Brian was 64 years old.

Fran Tagg, one of the activities coordinators at Connaught Court, said: “Brian and Marie are a lovely, committed couple, it is obvious how much they love each other.

"They are a great example of a happy marriage and it just shows it's never too late to meet your soulmate. We are thrilled to share their anniversary with them both."

