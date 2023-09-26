Staff and residents at Stamford Bridge Beaumont care home marked Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, which is taking place throughout September.

Residents have spent time knitting forget-me-nots, the flower which recognises Dementia friendly approaches, these were handed to each member of staff to wear throughout the day official Alzheimer’s day on September 21.

The care home's general manager, Emma Smith, said: “Alzheimer’s and Dementia affect many of our residents, so all staff receive specialist dementia training to provide person-centred care at the heart of everything we do.

"We are proud to provide an environment that helps residents to find their way around independently as much as possible, and that residents are happy to call home.”

Alzheimer’s is a form of Dementia, the loss of cognitive functioning – thinking, remembering, reasoning – which can affect a person’s day to day life and activities.