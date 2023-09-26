The company say the move continues its commitment to invest in people and specialist services.

Frances Howard joins Fortus to lead the Service Line in her role as Head of Audit, where she will be joined by new Senior Audit Manager Tim Bennet and Audit Manager Jacqui Godden.

The three appointments will bolster Fortus’s existing team, which reports 'huge growth in revenues' within the first quarter of the current financial year.

Frances spent the last seven years developing her skills across a variety of sectors at Azets (formerly Naylor Wintersgill) and holds a Diploma in Charity Accounting (DChA).

She said: “I’m extremely excited to be joining Fortus as Head of Audit at such an exciting time in the business’s growth journey. The Service Line has grown considerably over the last few years and I’m looking forward to supporting the Board and leading a superb team as we enter the next phase of our growth. I also can’t wait to meet the amazing businesses that Fortus work with and the wider business community.”

Tim trained as a chartered accountant while working on charity audits for a firm in Surrey. Since then, he’s become a specialist in audits for non-for-profit clients and so will play an important role in Fortus’s ‘Not For Profit’ sector specialism.

Jacqui has a wealth of experience, having worked around Grimsby with many SMEs in accounts and audit roles for more than 16 years.

The trio are joining Fortus during a very successful year. Earlier in 2023, the firm reported a third successive year of double-digit growth and a fresh executive board with its sights firmly set on expansion.

Craig Herbert, Group CEO of Fortus, said: “Everyone at Fortus welcomes Frances, Tim and Jacqui to the team. We’re thrilled to welcome such talented and experienced people into the business, all of which will play an important role in supporting our clients with their Audit and Assurance needs.

"It’s the latest good news in a wonderful year for us, as we continue to grow organically across the North of England and Scotland.”