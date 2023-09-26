Mr Winter will join from the energy sector, having held the role of Managing Director (Europe) for New Zealand-based energy software company Flux Federation. Prior to this he held similar roles with npower and its subsidiary, Powershop UK.

In his title role, Mr Winter will focus on the innovation of Benenden Health’s core product, which includes its 24/7 GP Helpline, 24/7 Mental Health Helpline, Care Planning & Social Care Advice Service, as well as its Medical Diagnostics, Medical Treatment and Cancer Support Services.

As Managing Director of BWL, he will be managing the ongoing innovation of additional products sold under the Benenden Health brand, including health assessments, cash plans, travel insurance and home insurance.

He replaces Neil McCallum, who moved to Sovereign Healthcare in May this year.

Commenting on his incoming role, Winter said, “I’m extremely excited to join Benenden Health at an important point for the business. There are deep and generational issues impacting healthcare provision across the UK, but these challenges enable strong momentum for change, often at a greater pace and with more ambition than it was possible to previously envisage.

“Benenden Health is well-positioned within the market to realise this opportunity. Uniquely, our healthcare is affordable, accessible and accountable to our members. We can build on this heritage, continue enriching our offer with broader, easy-to-access, technology-enabled products and solutions, which an increasingly wider membership will value for their lifestyle, not simply when treatment is required.

“I’ve already seen Benenden Health has the vision, people and passion to transform what we offer our members and the market. I’m really excited to play my part - let’s get to work!”

Chief Commercial Officer, Andy Wiggans adds, “We had a strong feeling David was the right person for the role, and I’m really pleased he’s chosen to join us.

“David is joining at a pivotal time in the business; as well as doing a lot of future-gazing and planning, we are also currently making progress in the intermediary space and have set a strong foundation for digital transformation of the business with the further development of our app and launch of our online community this year.

“David has a wealth of experience in these areas, and we’re really excited to have him onboard to continue the existing work and and deliver further innovation for the benefit of our members.”

For more information about Benenden Health visit: https://www.benenden.co.uk.