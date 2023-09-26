The accreditation scheme is designed to help organisations reduce their impact on the environment by cutting resource use and waste production, as well as engaging the team.

The accreditation recognises the work carried out by VetPartners’ central support team, based at the organisation’s headquarters in Clifton Moor, York, to become more sustainable and reduce their impact on the environment.

VetPartners says it is is committed to ambitious sustainability and charitable goals at both its headquarters and across its UK practices through its sustainability strategy.

It has already achieved the iiE bronze award and, after being presented with the silver award, it is now aiming for green, the top award.

Over the last 12 months, VetPartners’ central support office has reduced its carbon footprint by 44 per cent and has been cutting waste by introducing environmentally friendly initiatives, such as recycling boxes.

Electricity use is down by 18 per cent, the use of transport by central team members is down 48 per cent and paper use is down nine per cent.

Colleagues, who provide central support services for veterinary practices across the UK, also raised money for a number of charities and worthy causes through a variety of fundraising events, and took part in a litter pick around the streets of Clifton Moor.

Team members have also been encouraged to come to work by bike through the organisation’s Cycle Scheme benefit, while eight electric vehicle charging points have been installed in the car park.

VetPartners Head of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Hannah James said: “The veterinary profession is extremely caring by nature and looking after the planet is a natural extension of looking after pets, animals and wildlife. We know how animals and the planet interact so we have a duty to be responsible for our impact on the environment.

“Our central support team members are also passionate about looking at ways to reduce waste, recycle more and embrace more sustainable ways of working. We are really proud to have earned our silver award and there is huge enthusiasm to achieve the green award.

“But the work to reduce our carbon footprint is ongoing so this becomes our way of working, and we will be accountable as we will be audited every year by iiE so we retain the award. We are committed to developing the company in an efficient, ethical, sustainable and profitable way.”

VetPartners was the first UK veterinary group to provide zero waste boxes for all of its sites in England, Scotland and Wales to recycle PPE used during the pandemic.

Over the last three years, VetPartners practices have recycled 14,050kg through TerraCycle, including surgical gloves, gowns and masks, and so far 5,851,764 items have been saved from going into landfill.