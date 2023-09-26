AN urgent appeal has gone out to help find a man who is missing in North Yorkshire.
The county's police force say their officers are appealing for information to locate 59-year-old Christopher Roberts from Whitby.
Christopher was last seen on Tuesday, August 29 when he was discharged from Scarborough Hospital. It is believed he left hospital in trousers and a hospital gown.
He is described as around 5ft 6in tall, with a slim build, short grey hair and blue eyes.
Christopher does have links with Brighton, Portsmouth and Scotland.
Anyone who has any information which would help officers to locate him is asked to dial 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.
Anyone who has an immediate sighting of Christopher is advised not to approach him, but to report it to police on 999.
Please quote reference 12230181897.
