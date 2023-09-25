North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called at 8.50am today (September 25) to the B1222 in Cawood near Selby.

A service spokesman said: "Selby and Tadcaster crews attended a single vehicle road traffic collision.

"One casualty was trapped inside and released by fire and rescue crews using crew power, under the supervision of Ambulance paramedics.

"The incident was left with the police and ambulance services."