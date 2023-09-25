Aileen, 91, and Geoffrey Henderson, 90, tied the knot on September 23, 1950.

The pair, who live in Earswick, met when talking over the fence in Acomb as Geoffrey was feeding his chickens.

Aileen was a singer and sang at various venues in York, along with on cruise ships.

In 1949 she started working at Banks music store and remained there for 33 years, becoming manageress.

After Banks, Aileen started a new career trading in antiques and collectables in the York area, something Geoffrey also has a passion for.

Geoffrey’s first job was working on the river, even though he never learned how to swim.

He later learned a building trade, which at the time meant carrying his equipment to the site on hand cart.

Geoffrey then started his own business, building and developing in an around York.

He is a Freeman of the City of York, something his son Graham says he is very proud of.

Describing his parents, Graham said: “They are absolutely fantastic – they are both still active.”

Aileen and Geoffrey have three children, two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

They celebrated their wedding anniversary as a family at Graham’s home in Wigginton.