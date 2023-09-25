The move follows signs going up in the branch of Iceland in Fulford Road, saying it will close at 4pm on Saturday October 28.

In the notice customers were advised to go shopping at the Iceland-owned Food Warehouse on Foss Islands Road less than a mile away.

READ MORE:

The move follows Iceland earlier this year advertising that the premises, close to an Aldi, were available to let. The retailer has confirmed the lease was ending.

An Iceland spokesperson told the Press: "Across Iceland and The Food Warehouse we have a portfolio of over UK 1,000 stores, and our retail estate has grown by nearly 200 stores over the last ten years.

"We typically open more than 20 new stores each year, creating many new jobs and contributing to the growth of local economies. At the same time, we continually review the retail experience offered to our customers and have always made a small number of store closures every year, as local shopping patterns change and shop leases expire.

"The business is currently trading very strongly, achieving record market shares. Customers can find their closest Iceland and The Food Warehouse stores here.”

A second Food Warehouse can be found at Clifton Moor, which also has an empty former Iceland.