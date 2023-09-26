Little Years Nursery is opening in Front Street in Acomb in York for an open day this Saturday (September 30) for families to come and have a look round.

It's the third nursery Little Years has opened since they started a year ago with other two sites in Helmsley and Kirkbymoorside.

The building as it appears from the street (Image: Little Years)

The new setting caters for families with children from birth to five years and will provide care for up to 58 children.

The space is divided into four playrooms named The Nest, The Hollow, The Burrow, and The Nurtury.

There also an outdoor space, including a courtyard play area and a landscaped garden.

The rear garden (Image: Little Years)

Managing director, Natalie Bishop, said: “The nursery is located in a convenient location in Acomb, with easy access to local transport links.

"Our facilities include a secure outdoor play area and a large, dedicated baby room.

"We firmly believe in strong partnerships in the community; therefore, you will find us on local outings to the library, park and other community venues.

"I'm extremely excited about opening a nursery in the heart of the city where I grew up an where my children were born.”

Little Years already has two other sites in North Yorkshire (Image: Little Years)

Dan Sissons, Nursery Manager, said: “We're very passionate and excited to be opening our brand-new nursery in the heart of Acomb. Our setting will provide essential childcare for the growing community and offer quality care, learning and development to children and their families. With a passion for outdoor education and over 17 years in childcare, I'm excited to be a part of a brand-new setting offering an exciting new facility to families in the local community.”

Little Years Nurseries has also been named a finalised in The Press IQ Business awards in the New Business of the Year category which is sponsored by Lupton Fawcett and sees them up against Cosgriff and Sons and Homestead Kitchen.

Natalie said the team at Little Years are proud to be named as a finalist and they are looking forward to the award evening.

The open day on Saturday is set to run from 10am - 2pm, and Natalie says everyone is welcome to come and view the progress and meet the team.

"We look forward to welcoming families to our new nursery and helping them provide the best possible start to their child's education. For more information or to arrange a visit, please see our website: littleyearsnursery.co.uk", she said.

The Acomb nursery opens its doors Monday, October 23.

Inside the new nursery (Image: Little Years)