The society magazine surveys independent schools from up and down the country each year before coming up with a list of those most highly-rated by its visiting assessor and the school’s parents and pupils. Terrington Hall was one of just nine prep schools in Scotland and the North of England to be named in its final list.

Its review of Terrington Hall said: “There is a strong sense of camaraderie in this impressive school in its remote setting (every classroom has a breath-taking view), with happy interaction between the age groups; there has been a warm welcome for its new ‘buddy’ scheme, whereby older pupils learn about leadership, responsibility and empathy through boosting the confidence of their juniors.”

Tatler praises our emphasis on the syllabus and notes our strong programme of enrichment and extracurricular activities. Its reviewer also saw plenty of evidence of our pupils being “delightful, muddy-kneed and willing to get stuck in.”

Terrington Hall Headmaster Simon Kibler said: “We are thrilled to have been recognised as one of the best prep schools in the country. It’s a tribute to everyone in the Terrington Hall community – from the teachers, the support staff, the pupils themselves and their families.

“I’m particularly pleased that our buddy scheme, an extension of our emphasis on kindness and the wellbeing of every child, shone out to the Tatler representative when she visited us. The review also highlights our enrichment programme which, alongside our rigorous academic provision, contributes to our emphasis on expanding the horizons of every child inside and outside the classroom.”

Tatler drew up a shortlist of 300 of the best independent prep and senior schools in the country and sent reviewers to tour them. Pupils, parents and the schools themselves were also asked to complete confidential questionnaires before a final selection of the top schools was made.