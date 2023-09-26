Adults eligible for autumn vaccines – including all aged 65 and over, pregnant women and those with an underlying health condition – are receiving invitations from the NHS to encourage them to get their Covid and flu jabs.

The vaccines are being carried out at pharmacies and GP surgeries across the city.

As The Press reported, last year York’s National Covid Vaccination Service at Askham Bar stood down after administering over 650,000 Covid vaccinations during the pandemic.

A spokesperson for primary NHS care provider Nimbuscare confirmed that Askham Bar will not be used this year to administer Covid jabs.

The former Park&Ride site between the Tesco Superstore and Moor Lane was turned into a Covid vaccination centre in 2020, but now provides a much wider range of services following the drop-off in demand for vaccinations.

Nimbuscare operates 11 GP practices across the city, serving 250,000 people.

An NHS spokesperson said anyone eligible can book their Covid vaccination via the NHS website, by downloading the NHS App, or by calling 119 for free.

Dr Yvette Oade, regional medical director for NHS North East and Yorkshire, said it was important eligible people top up their protection because immunity wanes over time and viruses change each year.

“With concerns growing over a new Covid variant, and as the weather gets colder, it’s more important than ever to protect our most vulnerable people with both the Covid and flu vaccines,” Dr Oade said.

“The vaccines continue to provide the best protection against serious illness and hospitalisation from Covid-19 and flu, so please come forward as soon as you can so you’re fully protected for this winter, and encourage your loved ones who are eligible to do the same.”

The NHS spokesperson said this year’s adult Covid and flu vaccination programme has been brought forward on the advice of scientists following the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant (BA.2.86), which has a high number of mutations.

Dr Oade added: “You can book your Covid vaccination through the NHS website, where every day new appointments are being added, many of which are at local community pharmacies.

"Some people will be contacted by their GP practice and may be able to have their Covid and flu vaccines at the same time. Remember, if you’re eligible to receive the adult flu vaccine, you’re also eligible to receive the Covid vaccine.”

Last year in the North East and Yorkshire more than 2.7 million people received the Covid autumn booster and more than 2.6 million people were given a flu vaccine.