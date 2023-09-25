As The Press reported back in May, Jacqueline Rice, 56, was cared for by optometrist Paula Conway and optical assistant Charlotte Wilson, who work for York Specsavers home visits team, after they administered their latest first aid training at her home in Harrogate.

Jacqueline had suffered four epileptic seizures and was saved as a result.

Now Paula, 52, is one of 14 winners from across the UK and the Republic of Ireland to receive a Doug and Dame Mary Perkins medal for clinical excellence and outstanding customer care.

Paula originally had her own independent practice down in Southwest England as a dispensing optician and optometrist before relocating to West Yorkshire and joining the Specsavers home visits team as a domiciliary optometrist. The service is available for those unable to visit a opticians unaccompanied and covers more than 90 per cent of the UK.

Georgia Eason, customer service director of Specsavers York 1 Domiciliary said: "Paula is well deserving of this award and always has each of her patient's best interests at heart.

"Paula is passionate about how our clinics are managed and yet is first to respond to any referrals or eye health queries.

"An excellent communicator Paula is exceptionally good at talking to people within the healthcare sector. This includes visits to care homes and ensuring that these sectors have the knowledge critical to guarantee patients are looked after the way they deserve.

"Paula’s approach, demeanour and personality are well suited to the role. She is both warm and approachable and has a calming manor with patients that is something to behold. Always going out of her way during clinics whilst giving her patients a high level of humanity, this award is thoroughly deserved."

Paula’s said that helping save Jacqueline's life was a personal career highlight and recalled how she suffered the epileptic seizures and after hitting her head. Paula and Charlotte delivered first aid in her home after recently completing their health and safety training.

Paula said: "I am immensely honoured to receive this award.

"I am privileged to be part of such an amazing team. Georgia has developed and expanded the business with optical and office colleagues who make working for Specsavers a thoroughly enjoyable role."