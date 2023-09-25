North Yorkshire Police say the crash happened in Carr Lane in Acomb at the junction with York Road at about 12.25pm on Friday (September 22) and involved a cyclist and silver van.

A force spokesman said: "As a result of the collision the cyclist sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital, but has since been discharged.

"The driver remained at scene and assisted the cyclist and has been co-operating fully in the investigation.

"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information from anyone who witnessed the collision and anyone who may have dash cam or doorbell footage."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email 000041@northyorkshire.police.uk You can also call

North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to PC41 Dave Ellison

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230179834.