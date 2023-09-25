A yellow warning for Storm Agnes has been issued for much of the country from 10am on Wednesday to 7 am on Thursday.

The affected area spans from the southwest of England, to Scotland and across to Northern Ireland.

The Met Office has said that "injuries and danger to life from flying debris" are possible as it warned of "large waves and beach material being thrown on to sea fronts, coastal roads and properties".

#StormAgnes has been named and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to much of the UK later on Wednesday and into Thursday



— Met Office (@metoffice) September 25, 2023

The weather forecaster also said the spell of "significantly disruptive" strong winds could cause damage to buildings, power cuts and travel disruption.

Wind gusts are expected to reach 50-60mph inland, according to the national weather service.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️#StormAgnes is expected to bring heavy rain to parts of Scotland



Wednesday 2100 – Thursday 0600



— Met Office (@metoffice) September 25, 2023

Meanwhile, on parts of the UK's coastline, gusts could reach 60 to 80mph.

You can check your latest weather forecast via the Met Office website.

What different weather warnings mean

What to expect from Storm Agnes

The Met Office has said that Brits living in the affected areas can expect the following:

There is a small chance of injuries and danger to life from flying debris

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Longer journey times are likely, or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected. Some roads and bridges are likely to close.

There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties; with a chance of some minor flooding of coastal roads.

The warning follows a period of heavy rain as the remnants of two hurricanes - Lee and Nigel - swept across the UK.

Saturday also marked the Autumn equinox which is the official end of Summer and the beginning of Autumn.