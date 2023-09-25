The launch of the new store will create 50 jobs for local people.

The discount retailer has taken possession of a previous Poundworld, Hobbycraft, Morrisons and a vacant unit which provides a combined space of 23,934sqft.

It will undergo a comprehensive internal and external refurbishment programme before officially opening its doors at 8am on Wednesday October 18.

Customers are promised a wide variety of branded groceries for the best possible price including a range of food, drink, and pet food.

There will also be a fantastic selection of quality health and beauty products, homeware, electricals, DIY essentials, toys, games, gifts and plenty more to explore.

The store will also boast its own 6,889sqft. garden centre, selling hundreds of plant varieties and gardening essentials.

A spokesperson from B&M said: “We’re feeling extremely positive about the creation of more jobs for local people, and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.”

“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door.”