The total area of potholes in square metres being repaired in York has decreased by more than half in the last four years.

The data was obtained by a Freedom of Information request.

While the number of areas and total square metres of area fixed in the city have fallen, the number of tickets - complaints about potholes - have risen.

In the financial year starting in April 2019, more than 28,000 square metres of potholes were repaired as 2,861 tickets were flagged in 14,442 different areas.

However, for the financial year starting in April 2022, just over 12,400 square metres of potholes were repaired before April 2023, despite 3,168 being flagged in 6,970 areas.

Pothole repairs in York in last four years

2019-2020: 2,861 tickets flagged in 14,442 areas. Total square metres fixed - 28,256

2020-2021: 3,392 tickets flagged in 15,406 areas. Total square metres fixed - 23,959

2021-2022: 3,003 tickets flagged in 1,2169 areas. Total square metres fixed - 20,740

2022-2023: 3,168 tickets flagged in 6,970 areas. Total square metres fixed -12,479

Cllr Stephen Fenton, a Liberal Democrat on City of York Council, said: “Clearly the road surfaces are deteriorating faster than we are able to repair them, whether that’s long-scale highway repairs or fixing individual potholes.

“It affects anybody who uses the roads as a cyclist, motorist or pedestrian.

“The council gets grants from central government for highway repairs but that has decreased and that will have had an impact, because if we are getting less from the government our ability to do more is obviously impacted.

“It is a well-rehearsed statement about local government’s finances.

“To spend money that isn’t there is difficult.”

“We need more people feeling comfortable and safe cycling rather than using a car but if the roads are not in a good situation then we face an uphill battle persuading them to do that.”

City of York Council has been approached for comment.

In 2022, the City of York Council said it would spend £864,500 on pothole repairs.

The government granted York an additional £504,000 in 2023 as part of a nationwide scheme which saw local authorities share £200 million to fix potholes in England.