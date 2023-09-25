The game brought well known faces such as England's Lionesses legend Jill Scott, comedian Maisie Adam, YouTube and TikTok star Cal the Dragon and former Love Islanders Tom Clare and Casey O'Gorman to the LNER Community Stadium yesterday (Sunday, September 24).

The event was organised to raise funds for OSCAR’s Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity and The Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Phil Martinez, charity manager at OSCAR’s Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity, said over £5,000 was raised from the match.

Jill Scott signing autographs at the match (Image: Viking Photography York)

"We are so grateful to these stars for helping us raise awareness and money to help children with brain tumours,” he said.

After a dramatic game, the match ended in a 5-5 draw. OSCAR’s team then took the win over the Bradley's All-stars following a penalty shootout.

Before the game, ticket holder had the opportunity to take photographs, grab autographs and rub shoulders with the celebrities.

Cal the Dragon said: "It's fantastic to be a part of games like this. It's not about the result, it's all about the charity.

YouTube and TikTok star Cal the Dragon played in the match in York (Image: Newsquest)

"It does so much to help charity, but also helps us as creators as well."

OSCAR’s Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity was set up in 2014 following the death of nine-year-old York schoolboy, Oscar Hughes, from a brain tumour.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation was set-up in 2017 after six-year-old Bradley died from neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer. It helps fund treatment and equipment not readily available in the UK.