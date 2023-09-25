Minster Gates, next to York Minster, is the latest street affected by the Hostile Vehicle Mitigation Scheme to install the permanent protective measures across York, first introduced by the former Liberal Democrat-Green City of York Council administration to combat the threat of ‘vehicle as weapon attacks’.

City of York Council says the street will close today and reopen on Friday, October 13.

Signage has been installed in the street informing of the closure.

A council spokesperson previously said Minster Gates will be accessible by pedestrians via Minster Yard and High Petergate during the work.

The Press understands that the bollards are to be installed at the Minster Yard end of the street.

Where it is believed the new bollards will be installed (Image: Dylan Connell)

Elsewhere in the city, work is currently underway in Shambles, Goodramgate and St Andrewgate to install anti-terrorism bollards.

Last week the council announced that the working hours in Shambles were to be extended due to the discovery of bones believed to be from the nearby St Crux burial ground.

In the announcement, the council also said work has been delayed by three weeks in Goodramgate due to contractors having to work around complex, existing underground pipes and cables.

A section of the street has closed during the work and was due to reopen at the end of last week, but the council has said it will now reopen on Friday, October 13.

The council apologised for the disruption and said the contractor’s public liaison officer will visit businesses and talk to them about the closures or leave a letter if no one is available.

York Minster above Minster Gates (Image: Dylan Connell)

Cllr Peter Kilbane, the council’s executive member for transport and economy, said: “We are sorry that the work is having to extend and we’re taking all feasible measures to balance timescales, disruption and project costs.

“This infrastructure is in place to protect the city and while we are supporting businesses with additional signage and partnership promotions, we understand and apologise for its impact.”

James Gilchrist, director of transport, environment and planning, said: “I want to apologise for this delay and the disruption to city centre businesses and residents while we install these hostile vehicle measures. We continue to work with our contractors to maximise access while minimising delays.

“Working in a historic city centre, we are always mindful of unexpected findings as our work at Shambles and Goodramgate has shown, which is why we’re upping our contractor’s working hours to help mitigate the impact.”