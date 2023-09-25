However, talks are underway with a prospective new operator about re-opening the venue in the near future.

Fleet Catering closed the Red Lion by the A59 Boroughbridge Road at Upper Poppleton two weeks ago.

Director Adrian Orford blamed the increasing cost of running the pub, making it no longer viable.

As reported by the Press last year, the pub gained new owners and new management.

The general manager was 23-year-old general manager Jess Luck.

York-born Jess began her hospitality career at 15 as a waitress at The Bay Tree in Stillington, before other roles in North Yorkshire took her to Upper Poppleton.

At the time, Fleet Catering, who also own the Fleece Inn at Northallerton, said it had a plan to expand in a mission to “save pubs and restaurants.”

Adrian says The Fleece Inn “goes from strength to strength.”

He added: “The pub company are in talks for another operator to take over [the Red Lion] soon. I hope it happens. It’s a really nice pub.”