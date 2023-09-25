Following his announcement that the sale of diesel and petrol cars will be extended until 2035 and his scrapping of energy efficiency requirements for landlords, he has now disbanded the Government’s energy efficiency taskforce.

This was set up in March to drive installation of energy efficiency measures such as better home insulation. It would have reduced the country’s reliance on imported fossil fuels, helped to tackle climate change and mitigated the effect of energy price rises.

In one step, Sunak has made the country poorer and damaged our environment. Not even I thought he could approach the incompetence of Johnson and Truss, but I was optimistic. He is trying to appease the far right in his party and, in doing so, is doing irreparable damage to the country.

We need a General Election - now.

Tony Fisher, West End, Strensall

No leadership on climate

Julian Sturdy MP’s defence of his Government’s abandonment of its own net zero targets (The Press, September 21) is both predictable and revealing. He and his Government have forgotten what leadership means.

Sturdy claims they need to allow time for innovation and for EV charging infrastructure to be put in place. He is wrong, the technologies already exist and they aren’t all expensive; what is missing is a Government willing to make the investment.

For example, York has 15,000 terraced homes. Simply cutting gulleys into pavements outside people’s homes, to enable EV charging cables to reach the kerbside without producing a trip hazard, would transform the take-up of electric vehicles. This would cost a fraction of the glamorous but costly hyperhubs.

To be fair, the UK has shown leadership in the decarbonisation of electricity. Less than one per cent of it is now produced from coal-fired power stations, down from 35 per cent just 15 years ago. This is not the time to confuse industry by abandoning our goals. Our common future depends on it.

Christian Vassie, Wheldrake, York

Net Zero common sense

At last, a common sense approach to net zero. As a country we are responsible for less than one per cent of the world’s pollution. We can afford to go at our own pace within sensible fiscal parameters.

Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby