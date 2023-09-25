Many years ago they declared the Museum Gardens an alcohol-free area (which I agree with). There is a sign at the entrance that reads, ‘£500 maximum fine if you continue to drink alcohol in this area if asked not to by a police officer’.

So I find it ironic that after years of being alcohol-free, the Museums Trust has now decided that Thor’s Christmas Tipi Bar will be allowed to serve alcohol within the Gardens (The Press, September 22).

Does this mean that the general public will also be allowed to take alcohol into the gardens and consume it there? I think not.

Is it all about the money? The Tipi Bar will obviously have to pay for a licence to do this, so this smacks of double standards to me.

Long, hot summers, no drinking for locals and visitors; but in cold winters, get drunk in the Museum Gardens. At a price. Let’s just hope the police threaten the punters with a £500 fine if they carry on drinking. Or will this local bylaw be suspended to suit?

S Maxwell, Garfield Terrace, York