Caffe Nero has in recent days opened its sixth outlet in the city.

Its latest venue is in Spurriergate, which previously contained Utopia Womenswear, who relocated to Coppergate last June.

Café Nero already has outlets in the city centre at Davygate, Coppergate and Colliergate, plus the designer outlet and Vangarde Shopping Park.

The opening follows the London-based company applying to City of York Council for new signage.

The planning application said: "A Caffe Nero is a place where customers can grab a coffee or snack while feeling assured and comfortable with a well known recognisable brand. Given the size and scale of the property the proposed design achieves a functional aesthetically appealing solution without being detrimental to the building its housed within.

“The proposed entrance and counter arrangement allows free flow past the serving unit whilst giving customers access to purchase beverages and food. The style and scale of the signage is in keeping with the exterior of the building whilst still clearly identifying the ‘brand’.”