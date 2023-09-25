POLICE have been out in force tackling knife crime in York.
North Yorkshire Police say that on Saturday night (September 23) they carried out Operation Search in York city centre.
A police spokesman said: "Operation Search uses a variety of different police resources including; high and low visibility officers and the dog support unit.
"This is a proactive police response, which aims to target knife carriers and drug users in the night time economy.
"We were inside popular venues and outside your favourite nightclubs with drug dogs and supporting venues by providing them with knife wands for the evening.
"We carry out operations like this frequently in York to keep you safe.
"If you see anything suspicious or out of place, please report this to us."
