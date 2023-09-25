EMERGENCY crews have been called in after reports of a fire at a pig barn in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 5.52pm last night (September 24) to reports of a fire in Great Ouseburn between York and Easingwold.

A service spokesman said: "Crew were mobilised to a report of a fire involving a pig barn.

"They extinguished it using four breathing apparatus and two hose reels."