The county's police force say a Volkswagen Polo was stopped in Harrogate on Saturday night (September 23).

Sgt Paul Cording was on the scene and said: "It was a case of one thing leads to another overnight as myself and my colleague stopped a vehicle in Harrogate as it showed as having no insurance.

"A little bit of digging showed no MOT, no vehicle excise licence and a non conforming registration plate too.

"A familiar smell led to a search and a Drug Wipe which gave a positive reading for cannabis so the driver was arrested and the vehicle seized.

"An evidential blood sample has now been taken and will be sent for analysis.

"Another potential killer off the roads."