Big names such as England's Lionesses legend Jill Scott, comedian Maisie Adam, YouTube and TikTok star Cal the Dragon and former Love Islanders Tom Clare and Casey O'Gorman took part in the game at the LNER Community Stadium this afternoon (September 24).

Well-known DJ and music producer Tom Zanetti was managing one of the teams - and he said it was great to be a part of the event.

Jill Scott walks out at the LNER Community Stadium (Image: Newsquest)

The event has been organised to raise funds for OSCAR’s Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity and The Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Speaking before the game, Cal the Dragon said: "It's fantastic to be a part of games like this. It's not about the result, it's all about the charity today.

YouTube and TikTok star Cal the Dragon played in the match in York (Image: Newsquest)

"It does so much to help charity, but also helps us a creators as well."

Before the game, ticket holder had the opportunity to take photographs, grab autographs and rub shoulders with the celebrities.

Comedian Maisie Adam before the game in York (Image: Newsquest)

Organisers said the aim of the event is to raise funds and awareness for children battling brain tumours through the support of OSCAR’s and for children who need vital treatment with the help of The Bradley Lowery Foundation.

OSCAR’s Paediatric Brain Tumour Charity was set up in 2014 following the death of nine-year-old York schoolboy, Oscar Hughes, from a brain tumour.

Phil Martinez, charity manager at OSCAR’s, said: "We are so grateful to these stars for helping us raise awareness and money to help children with brain tumours.

Phil Martinez, charity manager at OSCAR’s, at the stadium (Image: Newsquest)

“Oscar, like Bradley, was a massive football fan and would have loved the idea of a match taking place at the stadium with a team sporting his name."

The Bradley Lowery Foundation was set-up in 2017 after six-year-old Bradley died from neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer. It helps fund treatment and equipment not readily available in the UK.

Lynn Murphy, chief operations officer of The Bradley Lowery Foundation added: “These occasions are great fun - with a chance to enjoy a match, meet some celebrities and help those who need support going through treatment."