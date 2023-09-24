FIRE crews were called to rescue a woman trapped inside a metal sculpture yesterday.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crew from Scarborough responded to reports of a woman trapped inside a metal sculpture on the seafront in the town at around 8.15pm yesterday (September 23).
A fire service spokesperson said: "Crews released the female and advice was given."
