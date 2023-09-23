CREWS were called to tackle a basement fire in a York suburb earlier today.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the crews from Huntington, Tadcaster and York dealt with a fire in the basement of a three-storey domestic property in The Green in Acomb at around 12.30pm today (September 23).
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "This resulted in fire, heat and smoke damage to the basement and smoke damage to the remainder of the property.
"Smoke detectors were fitted, activated and raised the alarm.
"The crews used one hose reel jet, a 45mm hose, four breathing apparatus, thermal imaging camera and positive pressure ventilation fans.
"The cause is believed to be a fault on a dehumidifier."
