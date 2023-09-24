Pandora Gifts and Souvenirs, a shop in Stonegate, will close on Tuesday September 26.

In a sign in the shop window, staff members said: "It is with regret that we wish to inform our customers that this shop is closing down. The last business day will be Tuesday September 26.

Pandora Gifts and Souvenirs will close on Tuesday September 26 (Image: Newsquest)

"We have decided that it is time to retire and closing this shop is the first step towards it.

"We want to take this opportunity to thank our many loyal customers. The balance of the stock will be transferred to our sister shop in Petergate, should anyone wish to visit us.

"We hope to see you there."

The store is currently holding a closing down sale with 10 per cent off everything except selected items and stock that has already been reduced.