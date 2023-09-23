The Global Justice York protest, part of international demonstrations to mark ‘Make Polluters Pay Day of Action’, was held in Peasholme Green from 12pm until 1.30pm today.

The event, listed as part of the York Environment Week, included a testimonial from a young Rwandan eco-activist, periods of silence to bear witness to those losses and damage and a creative dance performance about climate justice and climate racism.

The group is calling on the UK Government to contribute its fair share to helping the climate, proposing money is raised through taxing the biggest polluters.

Ginnie Shaw, a member of Global Justice York, said: "It is scandalous that the countries that have contributed least to the climate crisis are experiencing the most devastating effects."

Global Justice York, an activist branch of Global Justice Now, works collaboratively with other climate justice groups in York.