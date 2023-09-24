Racegoers gathered to enjoy a day of racing featuring music from 'Fastlove' a George Michael tribute straight from the West End in London.

The performance featured a live band performing some of the icon's top hits, from both the WHAM days and his glittering solo career. The show was held live on stage just south of the Knavesmire following the last race of the day.

The George Michael tribute came all the way from the West End in London (Image: Hannah Ali)

The races offered a total of £200,000 in prize money, headlined by the Vickers Bet Stakes, a sprint handicap itself worth £60,000 - which the racecourse team said demonstrates its competitive nature by all the runners having already won over the distance of five furlongs.

James Brennan, head of marketing and sponsorship at York Racecourse, said: "It's been an afternoon with some great action, Yorkshire success and a first win on the Knavesmire for an apprentice jockey.

"The morning rain cleared in time for people to enjoy the lawns, terraces and picnics.

"The performance of Fastlove, the tribute to George Michael, saw racegoers dancing and singing along to all those classic hits.

"We presented a cheque for £1,000 plus a hamper towards the Christmas collection to I am Reusable York - the food bank in the city that is one of our local charity partners for 2023.

A total of £200,000 in prize money was available for the races (Image: Hannah Ali)

"The racecourse team will now start preparations for the final meeting of the season on October 13 and 14.”

Further support from Jigsaw Sports Branding, Rio Steakhouse and the European Breeders’ Fund combined to make for a fascinating day for followers of the thoroughbred.

Away from the track, racegoers had the chance to follow the Frankie Dettori Selfie Trail, or pose for the 360-degree selfie camera or in front of the flower wall.

The Flying Frankie pub served the special Ebor IPA, priced at £5.90, while the York Kitchen Café offered 'A pie, chips & pint' for £10. Other racegoers tucked in to the East Coast seafood platters.

Crowds gathered to enjoy the show after the final race (Image: Hannah Ali)

The new T&R Theakston bar ‘Flying Frankie’ was officially opened in May by its champion namesake Frankie Dettori during the first day of the Dante Festival. The Italian jockey, who raced on the opening day of the festival, took the time to open the bar alongside joint managing director of Theakston, Simon Theakston.

Decorated in the Theakston corporate colours of yellow and black, the bar marks an expansion of the Theakston’s partnership with York Racecourse which also includes the brewery sponsoring the Theakston Bar in the grandstand and Paddock.