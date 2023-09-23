North Yorkshire Police officers in York have issued an urgent missing person appeal to help find Sophie Stephenson.

A police spokesperson said: "The 25-year-old was last seen at 8.45am on Tuesday September 19 in Fishergate, York, heading in the direction of Piccadilly.

"Concerns are growing for her safety as there have been no confirmed sightings, telephone or online contact from her since this last sighting.

"Sophie is described as white, 5ft 7” with a slim build, long brown hair that is slightly lighter at the ends.

"Sophie as last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, brown puffer jacket, black jeans and flat black boots.

"Sophie could be in the York or Leeds area."

If you have seen Sophie or someone who matches her description, contact North Yorkshire Police without delay on 101, option four.

"For immediate sightings, please call 999 so we can make sure she is safe and well," the spokesperson added.

Quote reference number 12230179782 when providing details.