A SPOOKY incident has been caught on camera in a York library as a trolley seemed to move on its own.
The team at the York Explore library in the city shared the CCTV footage on Twitter, which seems to show one of the book trolleys moving along one of the aisles on its own before a book is thrown to the ground from one of the shelves.
A spokesperson for the library said: "What a start to Saturday. We spotted this very strange activity on CCTV and we have no rational explanation.
👻What a start to Saturday! We spotted this very strange activity on CCTV and we have no rational explanation 😱— York Explore (@YorkExplore) September 23, 2023
If anyone has any insights into what this bizarre footage shows, we're all ears! #HauntedYork @theyorkmix @yorkpress #yorkghosts #paranormal pic.twitter.com/WX9m3XeJKR
"If anyone has any insights into what this bizarre footage shows, we're all ears."
