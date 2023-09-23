Northern has published a travel advice calendar for Friday September 29 – Tuesday October 3, to highlight when services will be affected by the latest ASLEF strikes.

There will be no Northern services at all on Saturday September 30 when ASLEF members, most of whom are employed as train drivers, stage their latest walk out.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We apologise in advance for the significant disruption and inconvenience this action by ASLEF will cause to our customers.

"We hope to see a resolution to this issue in the near future and an end to the disruption these strikes cause."

Additional disruption is expected on Friday September 29 and from October 2-6 due to action short of strike called by ASLEF. Customers are advised to check before they travel as there may be some short notice cancellations to services running on these days.

There will also be no services on Wednesday October 4 – when an additional strike has been called by the union.

For more information about the strike and the services that will be affected, customers should visit the Northern website.