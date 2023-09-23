North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said the crew from Selby responded to reports of a horse in an outdoor swimming pool in Wistow Road in Selby at around 6.45pm yesterday (September 22).

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Pippa was safely retrieved from the pool and left in the care of her owners.

Pippa with her owners and the crew that rescued her (Image: Station manager Tony Walker)

"The crews used strops and crew power."

Station manager Tony Walker said: "Pippa got confused when someone said 'anyone for a game of polo' - she thought they meant water polo so jumped in the pool.

"Fortunate for her a crew of horse whisperers from Selby managed to lift her from the cold water and help her to a warm barn."