FIRE crews were called to rescue a horse that had fallen into a swimming pool in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service said the crew from Selby responded to reports of a horse in an outdoor swimming pool in Wistow Road in Selby at around 6.45pm yesterday (September 22).
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "Pippa was safely retrieved from the pool and left in the care of her owners.
"The crews used strops and crew power."
Station manager Tony Walker said: "Pippa got confused when someone said 'anyone for a game of polo' - she thought they meant water polo so jumped in the pool.
"Fortunate for her a crew of horse whisperers from Selby managed to lift her from the cold water and help her to a warm barn."
