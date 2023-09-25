They say teams of specially trained officers will be out and about in the city centre at night keeping an eye out for anyone behaving strangely or suspiciously who they think may be trying to 'prey on vulnerable people'.

And they say that anyone who is up to no good will be dealt with 'robustly'.

Under 'Project Vigilant' - which is part of a national police operation - teams of officers in York and North Yorkshire have been specially trained to spot the 'tell-tale signs' that signal someone may have a sinister intent.

Project Vigilant officers will be patrolling the city centre at night on different days of the week throughout the rest of the year - half the team in uniform, and half in plain clothes.

Project Vigilant officers on patrol in York (Image: Stephen Lewis)

The plain clothes officers will be in constant radio contact with their uniformed colleagues, and will 'flag up' anyone that they - or the bar staff and door staff in York that they work with - have concerns about.

The uniformed officers will then move in to investigate further.

Chief Inspector Jon Aldred of North Yorkshire Police said there had already been some notable successes in York.

"We have approached a person who was approaching women multiple times," he said.

"Having spoken to them, it turned out that actually they were wanted. In my opinion, their actions and the fact that they were wanted and were arrested that night actually prevented offences later on in the evening."

Chief inspector Jon Aldred of North Yorkshire Police (Image: Stephen Lewis)

In another case door staff at a York venue reported a sexual offence - and detained the offender until Project Vigilant police officers could arrive on the scene.

"It (Project Vigilant) gave them the confidence to know that police officers would respond quickly," Chief Insp Aldred said. "We made that arrest and we progressed with that investigation."

Sgt Oli Lewis, who heads up a Project Vigilant team, said the aim was to 'make York a hostile environment for sexual predators'. "We will deal with them robustly," he said.

As well as keeping a watchful eye out for potential offenders, Project Vigilant officers will also be there to keep an eye on anyone who they feel may be vulnerable or at risk - usually, although not always, women.

READ MORE: On patrol with the police keeping York safe from sexual predators

They will check on them, re-unite them with friends - and if necessary refer them to agencies such as the Street Angels or even the ambulance service, Chief Insp Aldred said.

He stressed that Project Vigilant patrols were over and above regular night-time police patrols - and were there to provide an extra layer of protection for people out on the town at night.

"The night-time economy in York is very vibrant and attracts a considerable number of people from not only local communities but also coming into York," Chief Insp Aldred said.

"That creates an opportunity where potentially people with ulterior motives can take advantage of people who find themselves in vulnerable positions, whether that be through alcohol use or other means.

"We want to ensure that we are safeguarding members of the public when they come to this city.

"What we want is for them to come to York and enjoy themselves, and know that they are safe and feel safe."