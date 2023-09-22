A couple of weeks ago, while driving north along the A19 near Thirsk with my husband, I noticed an object high in the sky, the sun reflecting off it. It remained in the same spot for ages, and I decided to drive closer to it.

As we got nearer my husband announced: “It looks like a blimp.”

It appeared to be a large, tethered airship-like balloon, so high up it looked like a potential hazard to light aircraft.

We didn’t waste time searching for its base, but it looked to be close to RAF Topcliffe.

So, no UFO that time. I am sure, however, I saw a real one aged about 15, while babysitting. The pink, cigar-shaped object sat among clouds as the sun was setting. It was there one minute, not the next.

I’ve never forgotten it. I remember ringing my dad, asking him to look towards the cricket field, but he didn't see it. Maybe it was a cloud, I don’t know.

My late father-in-law, an RAF pilot, was convinced he had seen a UFO while flying at night across Northern England from his Church Fenton base, in the 1950s. His navigator picked up the object on radar and they then saw a stationary glowing pink light. They tried to intercept it but it flew off at great speed. The incident is recorded in his log book and he wasn’t one to make things up.

Ask anyone whether they have seen a UFO and most people will say they have. They will go on to describe a spherical or - as I observed - cigar-shaped object that didn’t resemble any earthly aircraft.

Certain areas of the world are seen as UFO hotspots. According to data collated by PsychicWorld.com, from records held by the National UFO reporting centre, Yorkshire is the UK’s second most prolific region for UFO activity, with a total of 152 sightings dating back to 2003. Only London beats it, with 256 reports.

A UK-wide map released last month shows the locations of sightings across the UK in the past two-and-a-half years, including 53 across Yorkshire.

NASA has published a report into hundreds of unidentified flying objects, or UAPs - unidentified anomalous phenomena - as it calls them, and says it can’t explain some sightings.

You would think that with so many alleged sightings, coupled with the fact that almost everyone carries a phone-cum-camera, at least one person would have captured a decent image of an alien craft. But they haven’t, which does make you question their existence.

There must be life out there somewhere

Despite finding no proof of aliens, NASA has created a new UFO taskforce to study ‘aerial phenomena.'

It’s strange that this has come now, after all these years of fascination and debate around the subject. Clearly they know something we don’t.

In a universe so vast, I would bet my life’s savings - although I won’t let go of the piggy bank - that there are other planets harbouring life. There are bound to be.

If the so-called aliens who live on those planets have even a grain of intelligence they would stay as far away from Earth as possible.

We are intent on destroying our planet, and if we dip so much as a toe in anyone else’s we will wreck that too. Not only that - if they were to come would we welcome them or shoot them from the skies before they had chance to introduce themselves? I think we all know the answer to that.

My guess is that their intelligence is far superior to ours and they have already worked out how we function. That’s why when they do pop down for the odd nosey they always beat a speedy retreat.