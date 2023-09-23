And he says his motto is to “go big or go home” in order to impress the show’s judges, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Rowan Claughton, an English literature student at the University of York, is to compete in the Great British Bake Off, hosted by Alison Hammond (replacing Matt Lucas) and Noel Fielding

Rowan says his motto is 'go big or go home' (Image: Channel Four)

Aged 21, the student will be the show’s youngest contestant as he goes up against 12 bakers in the Channel 4 show which returns on Tuesday (September 26).

Rowan, from Leeds, says his earliest baking memories are of scones, pork pies, shortbread and traditional jam tarts, which he branded a Northern delicacy.

The show is judged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith and presented by Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond (Image: Channel Four)

He has a creative eye, which he applies to his cooking – aiming for clean lines and interesting decoration in his finished bakes.

Rowan has already wowed his university friends with his creations - and he even created a three-tier, 12-layer extravaganza cake to celebrate his 21st birthday.

Rowan is a student at the University of York (Image: Channel Four)

He said: “Being the youngest baker in the tent this year, I have the ability to flaunt my youth and let everyone know that I was only eight when the first episode of Bake Off aired.

“After watching each series without fail, I knew that one of my life goals would be to bake in that tent.

Rowan with the rest of the bakers on the show (Image: Channel Four)

“Getting the call to say I had achieved that dream, I did the only thing appropriate - I slid to the floor, screamed down the phone and ran to the shops for a bottle of Prosecco, all before getting back to join the group wash-up in my uni house. Classy.”

Read next:

He added: “All the bakers became fast friends, so to stand in the tent ready to bake with some incredible people when Alison chuffing Hammond walked towards the tent, a laugh as warm as the ovens themselves, was a moment I’ll never forget. I literally melted down my bench.”

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith alongside presenters Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond (Image: Channel Four)

As a fan of the show, Rowan felt meeting the show’s hosts was “everything and more”.

“Alison has a way of making everyone feel like an old friend of hers, and Noel has a wit which instantly connects him with you,” he said.

“I barely remember anything I said or did with them during the first week because you just speak like you would with a friend. Not to mention you’re under timed conditions trying to whip up the best thing since sliced bread.”

Rowan is the youngest contestant on the show (Image: Channel Four)

The series kicks off next week with Cake Week. Bakers will be tasked with creating the perfect vertical layer cake to wow the judges.

The Great British Bake Off returns on Tuesday, September, 26, at 8pm on Channel 4.