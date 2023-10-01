From our archive photo dating back to the 1880s it looks like it has fallen on hard times.

It is Cumberland House, on the river front at King's Staith.

The building has been in the news because it is currently on the market for a cool £1 million.

Having only bought the building in October last year, York-based property investment and development specialist, Helmsley Group, is now selling the Grade-I-listed Cumberland House.

Dating back to the Georgian era, the 7,500 sq ft building was purchased by Helmsley from law firm Hague & Dixon LLP, which also occupied the building.

The Queen Anne mansion was built by industrialist and former Lord Mayor of York William Cornwell in about 1710.

It acquired its name in 1746 when it is widely believed Prince William, Duke of Cumberland, stayed at the property following his victory at the Battle of Culloden.

The property, which extends to almost 6,000 sq ft boasts impressive and ornate original features, including decorative plasterwork, moulded panelling and fireplaces.

Our photo from the City of York Explore archives shows Cumberland House in the 1880s.

At this time it was a British Workman's cafe. Later, adult education classes were held there.