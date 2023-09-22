A MAJOR road in North Yorkshire is blocked after a crash, causing heavy traffic to build up in the area.
North Yorkshire Police officers said they are dealing with a road traffic collision on the A61 at South Stainley.
A spokesperson for the police force said: "The road is currently blocked and traffic is heavy."
Motorists travelling between Harrogate and Ripon are advised to find an alternative route.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article